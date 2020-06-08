Silence is violence

Sunday’s peaceful rally on the Iola square laid to rest any notion that we live in a bubble, isolated from outside events.
Thank goodness.
For two hours, brave citizens took to a makeshift podium to express their rage — and fears — at how black- and brown-skinned people are discriminated against purely because of the color of their skin.
