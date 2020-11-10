Menu Search Log in

Remote learning adjusted

USD 257 allows building principals to force remote learning students back to in-person classes if they can't keep up with their peers.

By

News

November 10, 2020 - 9:26 AM

Remote learning students who are not keeping up with their peers will need to return to in-person classes, USD 257 board members decided Monday night.

The board approved a policy that gives administrators discretion to determine which students should be brought back. At a previous board meeting, building principals said about a third of remote learning students are struggling and might do better with in-person classes.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Andy Gottlob presented a list of three problem areas administrators and teachers had identified:

