Remote learning adjusted

Remote learning students who are not keeping up with their peers will need to return to in-person classes, USD 257 board members decided Monday night.

The board approved a policy that gives administrators discretion to determine which students should be brought back. At a previous board meeting, building principals said about a third of remote learning students are struggling and might do better with in-person classes.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Andy Gottlob presented a list of three problem areas administrators and teachers had identified: