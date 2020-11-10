Remote learning adjusted

Remote learning students who are not keeping up with their peers will need to return to in-person classes, USD 257 board members decided Monday night.
The board approved a policy that gives administrators discretion to determine which students should be brought back. At a previous board meeting, building principals said about a third of remote learning students are struggling and might do better with in-person classes.
Lincoln Elementary Principal Andy Gottlob presented a list of three problem areas administrators and teachers had identified:
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives