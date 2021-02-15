Resolution says stick with daylight savings

TOPEKA — State Rep. Shannon Francis is an early-to-bed, early-to-rise guy frustrated with the necessity to flip his clock back and forth for daylight saving time and feels Congress should do something to synchronize schedules across the country.

Francis is working to build support in the Kansas House for a resolution — it doesn’t carry force of law, but serves as a recommendation — to bring the United States into harmony by operating on daylight saving time throughout the year. Federal law grants states an opportunity to exclusively adopt standard time, but doesn’t allow permanent daylight saving time. To get Congress to shift course, the southwest Kansas Republican said, a majority of states need to declare a preference and put some heat on representatives in Washington, D.C.

He said Kansas’ answer should be House Resolution 5008, which would ditch the switch in favor of daylight saving time 24/7.