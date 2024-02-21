Rock-paper-scissors showdown

Iola Elementary School’s first- and fourth-grade classes presented “The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors” Tuesday in front of a packed house at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Participants in the skit were Taylor Chriestenson as a roll of tape, Cooper Cook as clothespins, Matrim Olson as a rock, Olivia Appling as scissors, Lully Tran as a printer, John Nicholson as paper, Ronald Gaston as an apricot and Ruben Guerrero, who portrayed a Dino-nugget. First graders sang a variety of songs, many of them with “rock” in the name such as “Rock ‘N Roll All Night.”

The first-grade class sings along to “Rock ‘N Roll All Night.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register