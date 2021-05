Crest High School students rolled up to prom Saturday in the most unusual and creative ways possible: fire engine, boat, all-terrain vehicles, a part bus, a balloon-filled van, and more.

Tucker Yochum and Jack White were fishing for a good time as they arrived in a boat. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Stratton McGhee rolls up to the Crest High School prom on a motorcycle Saturday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Andrew McAdam, Tyson Hermreck, Jacquez Coleman and Sol Taylor got a lift. Photo by Vickie Moss

Crest prom. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Crest prom. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Crest prom. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register