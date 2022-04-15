Rotarians collect supplies for Ukraine

Iola Rotarians used their meeting Thursday to sort medical equipment and supplies donated by Allen County Regional Hospital. Some of it will find its way to the front lines of Ukraine.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the war has created more than 4.1 million refugees, resulted in at least 2,600 civilian deaths — likely a significant undercount, as official figures are impossible to ascertain — and fueled insecurity around the world. Barbaric accounts of Russian war crimes surface daily.

The need is clear. And so about a dozen Rotarians were busy unpacking boxes and sorting the medical materials into three groups: expired, in-date and battlefield supplies. Volunteers then color-coded the materials and created an inventory of each box’s contents.