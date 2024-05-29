Rural roads get millions for upgrades

TOPEKA — Ten Kansas counties stand to receive millions in federal funds to improve the safety and efficiency of local roads.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday announced the $6.65 million in federal funds for 10 projects, selected out of 46 applications. Haskell, Linn, Ottawa, Phillips, Sedgwick, Seward and Shawnee counties have all been granted federal dollars for these rural road improvement projects.

“Our rural roads are important to the local and state economy,” Kelly said. “Programs like this enable commerce to flow smoothly and improve safety for Kansas families as they travel our state.”

Project funding is managed through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s High Risk Rural Roads Program. The state effort is funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, federal aid geared toward reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries on public roads.

Over the past 13 years, KDOT HRRR funds have been geared toward reducing collisions with a fixed object — one of the most common types of fatal rural crashes. To that end, KDOT has prioritized projects geared toward low-cost prevention measures such as installing rumble strips, increasing signage, guardrails and other roadside barriers.

Among other projects, Linn will receive $370,000 to install pavement markings, hazard markers and signs on a portion of Route 1095. Phillips has $525,000 to upgrade signing on 154 miles of country roads east of U.S. 183. Seward has $775,000 to extend four culverts and install road shoulders, among other improvements. Haskell has $270,000 to upgrade signage.

“These funds assist our rural partners to increase roadway safety by using low-cost and proven countermeasures,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed.