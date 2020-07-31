Kansas allocates $254M for pandemic, economy

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Finance Council has allocated more than $254 million of federal coronavirus relief funds mostly toward efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and boost the state’s economy.

The group’s unanimous approval on Wednesday slated the federal funds for public health, education and economic development proposals as recommended by the executive committee of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas task force. The council comprises the governor and eight top legislative leaders, and its approval is needed under Kansas law for the money to be distributed.

“I want to thank the State Finance Council for approving these funds that will provide aid to Kansans who need it the most, help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate our economic recovery,” Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday in a news release. “Both rural and urban areas of our state will benefit from these dollars.”