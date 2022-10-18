SAFE BASE celebrates ‘Winn-Dixie’

In “Because of Winn-Dixie,” a young girl rescues a scruffy dog that wrecked a grocery store. It’s a story about second chances, grief and loss, loneliness and friendship.
It’s also Iola Elementary School librarian Daryl Sigg’s favorite book, and is the inspiration for a special school-wide event that invites students and their families for a night of dinner, fun, furry friends and more.
SAFE BASE, the after-school program, and the Title I reading program are going to the dogs with a Blue Plate Special Dinner called “Paws for a Cause” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at IES.
It’s also the official grand opening of the school’s library, with a ribbon cutting at 6:15 p.m.
ACARF, the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility, is also joining in. Students and faculty have been collecting items to donate to the animal shelter. During Thursday’s event, ACARF will bring several dogs and cats; students will read to them. They will also make homemade dog biscuits to donate to the shelter.
“BECAUSE of Winn-Dixie” was written by Kate DiCamillo in 2000 and turned into a movie in 2005. The book won several awards, including the Newberry Honor, and is considered one of the top children’s books.
It tells the story of Opal, a 10-year-old girl who moves to a small town in Florida with her father, a preacher. Opal rescues a dog from the grocery store Winn-Dixie, and named after the store where she found him. Winn-Dixie helps Opal befriend several of the townsfolk and mend her relationship with her father.
Her mother has left, so Opal asks her father to share memories so she doesn’t forget about her. Thursday’s IES event will ask families and students to share 10 memories about each other, and perhaps they can keep those memories as something to remember years later, Henry said.
The event is free to any preschool through sixth grade student and their family, including siblings, but all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Other activities include a Winn-Dixie pickle tasting and a drawing to win a gift certificate to spay or neuter a pet. Every student will receive a free copy of the book.
Part of the library has been decorated to look like a grocery store.
You can also bring items to donate to ACARF. Items needed include bleach, vinegar, 55- and 13-gallon trash bags, blue Dawn dish soap, peanut butter (without the ingredient xylitol), chew toys for dogs, cat scratching pads, rawhide bones, postage stamps, manila folders and printer paper.
SAFE BASE and Title I partner twice a year to bring the Blue Plate Special dinner to students. Organizers promise a night of fun: “Come. Sit. Stay.”
