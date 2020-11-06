Saving a piece of history

Job Springer may not know much about fashion, but his instincts were good when he recently purchased the former Sophisticated Rose clothing store on the southeast corner of the Iola square. The location is to become the new headquarters for Audacious Boutique come mid-January.

The former Sophisticated Rose is being renovated. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Springer laid money down on the two-story building on Aug. 12 without really knowing what he would do with it.

“All I knew was that it needed some TLC,” he said.