Saving a piece of history

Job Springer and local construction crews are tackling the former Sophisticated Rose building. It will become the new headquarters of Audacious Boutique in January. The building's history dates to the early 1870s.

November 6, 2020 - 5:22 PM

Construction workers, from left, Steve Meierhanes and Jerry Block, Jr., take a break with Job Springer during the renovation of the former Sophisticated Rose. The exposed wall shows limestone rocks used in construction of the building back in the 1870s. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Job Springer may not know much about fashion, but his instincts were good when he recently purchased the former Sophisticated Rose clothing store on the southeast corner of the Iola square. The location is to become the new headquarters for Audacious Boutique come mid-January.

The former Sophisticated Rose is being renovated. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Springer laid money down on the two-story building on Aug. 12 without really knowing what he would do with it. 

“All I knew was that it needed some TLC,” he said.

