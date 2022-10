Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for Kansas governor, will be in Iola from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Iola Community Warehouse, 203 S. Jefferson, for a community conversation hosted by the Allen County Republican party.

Schmidt, outgoing Kansas attorney general, is an Independence native. He also served in the Kansas Senate before taking office as attorney general.

He is challenging Gov. Laura Kelly in the Nov. 8 General Election.