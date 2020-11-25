Menu Search Log in

Sedgwick County keeps ballot boxes

Election officials in Sedgwick County say those drop-off ballot boxes used in the Nov. 3 election were “wildly popular” and are here to stay.

November 25, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman told the Wichita Eagle that the secured boxes where voters could turn in their mail ballots at their convenience were a big success. She’s looking forward to using them for years to come.

The drop-off boxes were part of the effort to help voters social distance during the coronavirus pandemic. Voters who dropped off their ballots there didn’t have to interact with anyone in person, negating the COVID-19 threat.

