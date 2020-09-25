Too late: 1,500 mail ballots not counted

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — More than 1,500 Kansans did not have their votes counted in the August primary because their mail ballots arrived too late, but many of them were uncounted because voters didn’t mail them on time, election data shows.

A 2017 state law that aims to mitigate the impact of mail delays allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted as long as they are received in local election offices within three days. That means that ballots postmarked on or before Aug. 4 would have been counted had they arrived by Aug. 7.

Uncounted ballots from two of the state’s most populous counties indicate that most of the problem was people mailing ballots too late to get an Aug. 4 postmark, but it is unclear whether the late ballots were simply mailed after the election or whether there was a delay at the Post Office in stamping the postmark on them.