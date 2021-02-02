Senate bill approves new pandemic loans

TOPEKA — Kansas senators moved without opposition Monday to pass a measure using state idle funds to provide low-interest loans to businesses financially hobbled by the pandemic.

A second element of the bill would expand credit union field of membership from 500,000 to 2.5 million people, said Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia.

“The third component of the bill eliminates the privilege tax on ag real estate loans and residential loans in communities of less than 2,500 people,” Longbine said.