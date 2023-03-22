Senate committee hears lake bill

TOPEKA — Proponents of designating the old Lehigh quarry and surrounding trails as a state park addressed the Kansas Senate Committee on Commerce Wednesday morning.
Committee members were receptive to the designation of Lehigh Portland State Park but did not vote on the matter. Instead, the fate of House Bill 2331 will likely become “conferencable” according to Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, who testified in favor of the bill.
That means the three top members of the House and Senate committees that heard testimony on the bill will be in charge of its direction. All were in favor of the bill.
In his testimony, Don Erbert of Iola, said he was there “as a businessman, a family man and an outdoorsman.”
Erbert explained he had previously served on the Kansas State Board for the National Wild Turkey Federation for 11 years as well as president of the state chapter. That experience, he said, made him see how government plays a role in protecting wildlife and the outdoors, “or as I like to call it, God’s church,” he said.
“I’m sure most of you are aware that 98 percent of the land in Kansas is privately owned,” he said. “Our biggest challenge is providing people a place where they can enjoy the great outdoors. I cannot think of a better place for young people, old people or anyone in between to commune with nature, or quite frankly, just have a really good time, than if this became a state park. It will be a beautiful gem in the treasure chest of the Department of Wildlife and Parks.”
Erbert pointed out that nature lovers include all strokes of folks.
“Just so you know, politically, I’m as conservative as anybody in the state,” he said. “This is a very generous gift to the state that Iola Industries is making and it’s up to you politicians to make sure it becomes a gift to every single person of this state.
“I cannot think of one downside to this proposal.”
No one spoke against the measure.
Dozens of supporters attended the hearing including Cole Herder, Humboldt city administrator, Bruce Symes, Allen County commissioner, Rep. Fred Gardner of Garnett, John McRae, Mary Kay Heard and John Masterson, executive board members of Iola Industries, former Iola Mayor Bill Shirley, Jim and Karen Gilpin, Jerry Dreher, Mary Ann and Walt Regehr, Marcia Davis, Richard Zahn, and many others from Allen County and beyond.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, who represents Allen County, and Sen. Virgil Peck, whose district includes Chanute, both sit on the Senate Commerce Committee.
Advertisement
Advertisement