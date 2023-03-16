House passes park bill

TOPEKA — The prospects for Lehigh Portland State Park grew brighter Thursday morning when the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved House Bill 2331, by a vote of 101 to 21.

The legislation now moves to the Kansas Senate for consideration.

The lopsided vote “makes a statement,” said Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, and instrumental in working with Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials in developing plans for a state park on the site of the old Lehigh quarry and its surrounding trails.