The hard part may be done, but the Iola Senior Citizens Inc. still has work to do to finish a new addition.

Crews completed construction of the 30-foot by 40-foot metal structure for the addition at 223 N. State St. and the senior center staff are using it.

But more work remains: The building needs electricity and lighting, Sheetrock and insulation, heating and cooling units, and concrete for a walk-through section between the addition and the main building.