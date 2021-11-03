Senior center’s thrift store to get some space

The Iola Senior Center and thrift store at 223 N. State St. will get a little bit of breathing room, thanks to some volunteer labor.

Dimity Lowell, Joyce Adair and Joe Hess asked county commissioners on Tuesday for permission to take down a couple of non-structural walls at the senior center to ease congestion in the building.

Lowell’s husband, John Lowell, will do the work at no charge, Dimity Lowell told commissioners. He works in housing construction and examined the building. He’s also done work for the county in the past.