Cold, windy weather greeted Humboldt High School prom students and community members during the Grand March around the downtown square on Saturday evening. The evening brought students dressed in their finest, with bright pastel and primary colors seeming to be the trend this year.

Rylan Covey wears a jacket to warm up after walking through the Grand March, with her date, Colton Gillman, holding her high-heeled shoes. Photo by Vickie Moss

Kaydence Ballard, left, and Jodie Jones brave the elements in their gowns. Photo by Vickie Moss

Nathan Westendorf escorts Bridgette Neeley during the Grand March. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register