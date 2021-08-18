Southeast towns want help with water system

Emergency grant funding from the federal government may aid Elsmore and Savonburg residents as they look to repair their water system.

Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they likely would support a request by representatives from the Neosho-Allen Rural Water District No. 2 in seeking more than $100,000 for new meters, isolation valves, a fire hydrant and storage facility.

If approved, the funds would come from the $1.2 million the county received in American Rescue Plan Act funding. (Another $1.2 million will come the county’s way in 2022.)