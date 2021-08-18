 | Thu, Aug 19, 2021
Southeast towns want help with water system

Elsmore and Savonburg residents want to use a grant to repair their water system. The water district loses about 1.6 million gallons of water each month because of aging water lines and old, inaccurate meters.

News

August 18, 2021 - 9:35 AM

Lon Hale, with the Neosho-Allen Rural Water District No. 2, talks to Allen County Commissioners Tuesday morning. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Emergency grant funding from the federal government may aid Elsmore and Savonburg residents as they look to repair their water system.

Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they likely would support a request by representatives from the Neosho-Allen Rural Water District No. 2 in seeking more than $100,000 for new meters, isolation valves, a fire hydrant and storage facility.

If approved, the funds would come from the $1.2 million the county received in American Rescue Plan Act funding. (Another $1.2 million will come the county’s way in 2022.)

