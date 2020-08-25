Southwind team wins state 4-H livestock sweepstakes

4-H members from the Southwind Extension District brought home the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes championship Saturday and Sunday.
These events were like nothing the teams had competed in before because normally, the teams would have been in Kansas State University’s Weber Hall.
Due to COVID-19 all contests were held virtually.
