SPARK: Time is running out

Time is running out.
After originally receiving $2.4 million in CARES Act/SPARK funds, Allen County has to spend every remaining cent by the end of the year … or else return it.
Lisse Regehr and Becky Voorhies of Thrive Allen County were therefore on hand to continue a dialogue with commissioners about how best to spend the balance.
