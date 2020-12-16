Menu Search Log in

SPARK: Time is running out

Allen County needs to spend the rest of its CARES Act/SPARK funds by the end of the year or return the money. Most of it has already been spent.

December 16, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Becky Voorhies and Lisse Regehr of Thrive Allen County discuss with county commissioners how best to spend remaining CARES Act/SPARK funds. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Time is running out.

After originally receiving $2.4 million in CARES Act/SPARK funds, Allen County has to spend every remaining cent by the end of the year … or else return it.

Lisse Regehr and Becky Voorhies of Thrive Allen County were therefore on hand to continue a dialogue with commissioners about how best to spend the balance.

