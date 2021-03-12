State grants set to improve broadband

TOPEKA — Critically needed broadband will soon be available to more than a dozen Kansas communities after the first-round recipients of a state grant program were announced Thursday.

The Broadband Acceleration Grant Program, created in fall 2020, aims to increase broadband access across the state through a 10-year, $85 million investment. The program is operated through the office of broadband development in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Eisenhower Legacy transportation program.

The initial round provided $5 million in total grant awards to 14 projects in 18 communities; each recipient company matched the state grant it received.