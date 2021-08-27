 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
State hospitals clamor for traveling nurses

Recent COVID-19 spikes have sent Kansas hospitals on a desperate search for nurses, especially those who travel.

August 27, 2021 - 11:23 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January. 

The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. Employers are willing to pay big dollars, with advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri topping $5,600 a week, The Kansas City Star reports. 

“You can’t fault them for wanting to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Kelly Sommers, director of the Kansas State Nurses Association. She said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job. 

