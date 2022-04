WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Three sheriff’s deputies were wounded by gunfire and a suspect was killed during a shootout in central Kansas on Friday, law enforcement authorities said.

Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said the deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 77 north of Winfield. When they made contact with a vehicle, three deputies were shot, Falletti said.

A female alone in the car was found dead at the scene, Falletti said.