A Kansas gardener sued to sell fruit and honey. Now her town will allow urban farming

Ottawa will now allow small-scale urban agriculture — a move designed to accommodate residents who want to raise chickens and to resolve a homeowner’s lawsuit over the right to sell fruit and honey.

City lawyer Blaine Finch said the goal is to let residents produce food in their yards without impinging on the welfare of their neighbors.

“Frankly, agriculture is one of the original activities in this area,” Finch told city commissioners at a recent meeting. “The city hall is built on the site of Tauy Jones’ wild berry patch … It’s as old as the community, if not older.”