A Kansas gardener sued to sell fruit and honey. Now her town will allow urban farming

Ottawa city officials are trying to strike a balance between people who want to produce food and the interests of their neighbors

State News

October 10, 2023

Ellen Finnerty poses with native wildflowers she planted to support pollinators. Finnerty wants to keep bees in her yard and sell the honey. Photo by Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

Ottawa will now allow small-scale urban agriculture — a move designed to accommodate residents who want to raise chickens and to resolve a homeowner’s lawsuit over the right to sell fruit and honey.

City lawyer Blaine Finch said the goal is to let residents produce food in their yards without impinging on the welfare of their neighbors.

“Frankly, agriculture is one of the original activities in this area,” Finch told city commissioners at a recent meeting. “The city hall is built on the site of Tauy Jones’ wild berry patch … It’s as old as the community, if not older.”

