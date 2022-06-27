Abortion rights advocates share stories at Statehouse

TOPEKA — When Topeka resident Sue McKenna was 19, she became pregnant with a man she was sure she would marry. That was until she met his wife.

McKenna, now 77, was unable to legally get an abortion, so she devised a plan to get to the border and walk into Mexico for the procedure. She spoke no Spanish and as it turned out could not afford the bus fare to get there anyway.

In the end, McKenna had the child and gave him up for adoption, but as a mixed-race child in the late 1960s, she said, there was not a long list of families looking to bring him into their family.