Accomplished chef takes skills back to home turf

It’s rush hour on a Friday evening in Sylvan Grove, Kansas, and Main Street is mostly empty, save for the rare truck or tractor.

But inside one of the rough limestone buildings, Fly Boy Brewery and Eats are filling up.

“We eat here as often as we can,” said Sandy Labertew, sitting at a table of eight. “Because the business is in Sylvan and we want to do as much as we can to keep things open here.”

Like thousands of other small towns, Sylvan Grove was built around agriculture, to supply and educate big families running lots of small farms in the area. There was a rail stop here where the grain went out and money came in.