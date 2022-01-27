 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Advocates sound off on food sales tax debate

Supporters are speaking out in favor of eliminating the food sales tax in Kansas. Not all are in favor of it, citing unforeseen consequences for transportation funding and .

State News

January 27, 2022 - 9:48 AM

Haley Kottler, with Kansas Appleseed, speaks in favor of removing Kansas’s food sales tax. Photo by Screengrab of Kansas Legislature YouTube via Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A pair of bills aimed at eliminating the food sales tax on food and groceries in Kansas will help reduce rising food insecurity and aid families in getting food on the table, supporters say.

House Bill 2484 would exempt food and food ingredients, including products sold at restaurants, from state retail sales and compensation use tax beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The bill would not include alcoholic beverages or tobacco.

The second measure under consideration Tuesday, House Bill 2487, would exempt Kansans beginning July 1. The measure excludes prepared food from the exemption, unlike the first bill, and provides an exemption for sales of farm products sold at farmers’ markets.

