 | Thu, Mar 03, 2022
Kelly pushes case for sales tax cut on food

Kansas sales tax revenue came in $5.2 million higher than expected in February. Gov. Laura Kelly renewed a request to exempt sales tax on grocery purchases.

March 3, 2022 - 9:04 AM

TOPEKA — The half billion dollars in state tax collections during February came in nearly $19 million above bullish estimates revised three months ago to reflect revenue growth.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said the state tabulated $502.5 million in tax revenue last month, which amounted to 3.9% more than anticipated by fiscal analysts. The total was $46 million, or 10.2%, beyond state revenue for February 2021.

Retail sales tax revenue outperformed predictions by $5.2 million or 2.8% for a monthly total of $195.2 million. That was $16 million, or 8.9%, more in retail sales tax revenue than experienced in February 2021.

