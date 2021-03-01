Bill to drop concealed carry age won’t get committee vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill to lower the legal age to carry concealed firearms in Kansas from 21 to 18 has stalled in a House committee, but a supporter plans to offer the proposal for consideration on the House floor.

Rep. John Barker, an Abilene Republican who leads the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, said he is unlikely to hold a committee vote on the bill, declining to say why or whether he supports the bill.

Bills that don’t get committee approval typically fail. But Rep. Stephen Owens, a Hesston Republican, said he’d bring it up as an amendment to another gun bill that will get a floor debate.