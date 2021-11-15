 | Mon, Nov 15, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Business groups worry about GOP proposals

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and other influential business groups criticized Republican proposals aimed at protecting workers who refuse COVID vaccines.

By

State News

November 15, 2021 - 9:29 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Influential Kansas business groups have strong misgivings about Republican proposals aimed at financially protecting workers refusing COVID-19 inoculations while vocal anti-mandate activists don’t think the measures go far enough.

A joint legislative committee on Friday endorsed a proposal to make it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and another to provide unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated. Both are a response to vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden applying to more than 100 million workers.

Republican lawmakers have forced a Thanksgiving-week special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to consider the two GOP proposals for resisting the mandates. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has expressed opposition to the Democratic president’s mandates but has not embraced specific proposals. Lawmakers are set to convene Nov. 22.

Related
November 15, 2021
November 12, 2021
November 5, 2021
August 10, 2021
Most Popular