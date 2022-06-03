 | Sat, Jun 04, 2022
Candidates in Kansas races focused on schools, affordability, rural investments

“We want young families to decide to stay here, to return here, to come here,” Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

June 3, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Jose Lara files to run as a Democrat for Kansas Senate in the 38th District at the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)

Candidates who have entered races ahead of the filing deadline plan to focus their campaigns on bringing attention to rural Kansas, free school lunches, affordable gas and getting Kansas “back on track.”

Some rushed to make a last-minute filing at the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday, including Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who revealed his running mate on the GOP ticket for governor, while others had previously filed. The deadline for some races was extended from June 1 to June 10 because of redistricting litigation.

Jose Lara drove from Liberal to Topeka on Wednesday to file as a Democrat for the Kansas Senate in the 38th District. Lara, who is currently a Shelter Insurance agent and city commissioner, hopes to bring more attention to southwest Kansas. 

