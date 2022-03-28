Chanute school board member resigns over band furor

CHANUTE — A Chanute board of education member announced his intention to resign after a recent announcement that the district will not replace its retiring band co-director, The Chanute Tribune reported.

Alex Rodriguez, 19, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the USD 413 Board of Education in November.

He told the newspaper he planned to resign and cited a primary reason as Superintendent Kellen Adams’ recent announcement that the district would not replace Jan Rogers, co-band director, in order to offset a million-dollar budget shortfall through natural staffing attrition.