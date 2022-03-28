 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Chanute school board member resigns over band furor

USD 413 school board member resigns after hearing co-band director, Jan Rogers, would not be getting replaced.

State News

March 28, 2022 - 4:03 PM

CHANUTE — A Chanute board of education member announced his intention to resign after a recent announcement that the district will not replace its retiring band co-director, The Chanute Tribune reported. 

Alex Rodriguez, 19, became the youngest person to ever be elected to the USD 413 Board of Education in November. 

He told the newspaper he planned to resign and cited a primary reason as Superintendent Kellen Adams’ recent announcement that the district would not replace Jan Rogers, co-band director, in order to offset a million-dollar budget shortfall through natural staffing attrition.

