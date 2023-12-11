New superintendent takes helm at USD 413

CHANUTE — The USD 413 Board of Education appointed Matt Koester as the new superintendent of USD 413 schools. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking the culmination of a selection process that saw Koester emerge as the sole candidate after a thorough review of superintendent applications with the assistance of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Koester, a Chanute native and 1994 graduate of Chanute High School, conveyed his commitment to giving back to the community he holds dear.

Koester previously served as the interim superintendent following Kellen Adams’ resignation in March. He has held various roles throughout his two-decade-long career within USD 413, including assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal of Chanute Elementary School, interim principal of Chanute High School during the 2020-2021 academic year, and teacher.

“Mr. Koester has proved to be ‘all in’ for Chanute, and we are excited to see where he takes the district in the years to come,” stated BOE President Heather Guernsey.

Koester outlined his goals to enhance student achievement and equip youths with essential life skills. Born and raised in Chanute, he expressed his commitment to the district, emphasizing that USD 413 is the only place he wants to be.

Koester’s interview, which took place on Wednesday, was followed by a community luncheon. Subsequently, the board convened in executive session on Wednesday night to finalize its decision.

The Board of Education had previously noted its intention to name the new superintendent before the Christmas break. Koester said his mission as superintendent is to “improve student achievement and prepare youths with the social skills and needs for their entire life.”