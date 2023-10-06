 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Commission recommends raising legislators’ pay

A bipartisan commission of former state lawmakers recommended raising the base salary for legislators to $43,000 per year with annual adjustments.

October 6, 2023 - 2:12 PM

A special commission created by the Kansas Legislature approved a draft plan Thursday that would raise the base salary of state legislators to $43,000 and link annual raises to the three-year rolling average of increases in wages earned by Kansans in the private and public sectors. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A bipartisan commission led by former state lawmakers Thursday endorsed recommendations raising the base salary of House and Senate members to $43,000 per year and establishing a method of indexing annual adjustments linked to a three-year rolling average of growth in overall Kansas wages.

The commission was given authority by the 2023 Legislature to study compensation provided the state’s 165 lawmakers. The group’s proposal will be subject to public comment prior to a final vote of the commission Oct. 19 at the Capitol. Approval would forward the report to the 2024 Legislature, which could vote to block the plan or allow it to be implemented. Unlike a regular bill, Gov. Laura Kelly has no role in the decision.

“This gets the Legislature on a better course,” said former Rep. Mark Kahrs, a Republican. “We’ve reached a very good product. I’m really proud of the work we’ve done here. We represent a pretty broad political spectrum, yet we’ve worked well together.”

