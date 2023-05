PITTSBURG — Dan Shipp’s cycling expedition netted more than $7.6 million for Pittsburg State University.

The college president concluded a 12-day, 745-mile trek across the Sunflower State as part of his “Dan Bikes Kansas” campaign.

Shipp, who stayed overnight in Iola May 15 at the end of his first day of the journey, reached the Colorado border on Friday west of Goodland.