Doctors worry about hospital capacity

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Doctors are worried about hospital capacity in the Wichita area amid the latest surge in virus cases and the ongoing staff shortages.

The high number of COVID cases along with other patients who need hospital care is leading to long waits in emergency rooms across Kansas’ largest city.

“You’ve got people waiting for days in emergency departments, sleeping on the floor or sitting in a chair for two days until a bed becomes available,” said Dr. Tom Moore, the lead physician in Wesley hospital’s COVID-19 unit.