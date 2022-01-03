 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Doctors worry about hospital capacity

Doctors in Wichita say they are worried about hospital capacity as virus cases surge again and staff shortages remain a concern.

State News

January 3, 2022 - 8:53 AM

It takesk an average of eight and half hours from the time smaller hospital starts looking for a bed in a larger hospital to when an ambulance or air trransportation arrives. Photo by (Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Doctors are worried about hospital capacity in the Wichita area amid the latest surge in virus cases and the ongoing staff shortages.

The high number of COVID cases along with other patients who need hospital care is leading to long waits in emergency rooms across Kansas’ largest city.

“You’ve got people waiting for days in emergency departments, sleeping on the floor or sitting in a chair for two days until a bed becomes available,” said Dr. Tom Moore, the lead physician in Wesley hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

