ESU faculty awaits answers after firings

EMPORIA — Faculty leaders at Emporia State University are alarmed by their administration’s lack of clear direction following the sudden layoffs of 33 professors and staff members last week.

Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.

“Please wait for more information,” faculty senate president Shawn Keough told colleagues at a meeting Tuesday. “That’s what’s being pushed down at this point.”