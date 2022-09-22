 | Fri, Sep 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

ESU faculty awaits answers after firings

Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.

By

State News

September 22, 2022 - 4:00 PM

Emporia State University junior Sophia Dawson attends a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the 33 faculty and staff members affected by recent cuts. KANSAS REFLECTOR/MASON HART

EMPORIA — Faculty leaders at Emporia State University are alarmed by their administration’s lack of clear direction following the sudden layoffs of 33 professors and staff members last week.

Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.

“Please wait for more information,” faculty senate president Shawn Keough told colleagues at a meeting Tuesday. “That’s what’s being pushed down at this point.”

Related
September 9, 2022
July 20, 2022
June 6, 2022
September 27, 2021
Most Popular