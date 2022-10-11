 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Former ESU president blasts firings

Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in a letter to Jon Rolph, chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents.

October 11, 2022 - 3:38 PM

Emporia State University junior Sophia Dawson attends a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the 33 faculty and staff members affected by recent cuts. KANSAS REFLECTOR/MASON HART

TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty.

Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in a letter to Jon Rolph, chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents. His request the Board of Regents rescind removal of 33 faculty mirrored a plea by a representative of the American Association of University Professors, who denounced the firings as an intrusion into academic freedom.

“I believe the regents’ actions will lead to the decline and eventual closure of the university,” Flentje said. “The vision of the mass firing will lead to a prosperous future for Emporia State is complete fantasy.”

