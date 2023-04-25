Former officer pleads guilty to rape charges

HUTCHINSON — After admitting to multiple rape charges, including indecent liberties with a minor, a former Hutchinson Police officer awaits sentencing in May.

The Hutchinson News reported Todd W. Allen, who served as a police officer for more than 20 years, pleaded guilty to 12 felony sex crimes and five breach of privacy charges in Reno County District Court.

The crimes occurred over a six-year span, the newspaper reported, with more than nine women and one teenage girl among his victims. He was caught on June 19, 2022 and arrested on Aug. 17, 2022 on 17 counts of sexual crimes.