 | Fri, Feb 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Minneapolis police officers found guilty of not coming to aid of George Floyd

The jury determined that the three men assisted Officer Derek Chauvin in murdering Floyd. One knelt on Floyd's back, one held his legs, and the other kept bystanders back.

By

National News

February 25, 2022 - 10:09 AM

A snow capped statue of George Floyd sits in front of Newark City Hall during the aftermath of a snow storm on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The three Minneapolis police officers alongside Derek Chauvin at the scene of George Floyd’s killing offered a variety of reasons why they weren’t to blame: Inexperience. Bad training. Fear of a senior officer. The looming threat of angry bystanders.

A federal jury swept them all aside Thursday, emerging from two days of deliberations that followed a month of testimony to convict Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

All three men were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under Chauvin’s knee for 9 1/2 minutes while handcuffed, facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back. 

Related
April 8, 2021
September 11, 2020
August 14, 2020
July 16, 2020
Most Popular