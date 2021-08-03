 | Tue, Aug 03, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Fort Scott National Historic Site plans geophysical survey

The survey will offer a better understanding of how the fort looked in the 1840s.

By

State News

August 3, 2021 - 8:57 AM

The Fort Scott Historic Site is a historical area under the control of the U.S. National Park Service in Bourbon County. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

FORT SCOTT (AP) — Fort Scott National Historic Site will be conducting a geophysical survey to better understand how the fort looked in the 1840s.

A four-person crew from the Nebraska-based Midwest Archeological Center will look into the ground using ground-penetrating radar and other technology to survey the area known as the Quartermaster’s Quandrangle. They will also survey for other features such as latrines, washhouses and other buildings.

The survey work begins Monday and will continue through Aug. 13.The crew plans to return next spring to survey areas in the restored prairie.

Related
July 26, 2021
July 5, 2019
March 30, 2018
October 29, 2014
Most Popular