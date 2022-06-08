Foster children still sleeping in offices

TOPEKA, Kansas — Foster children still regularly sleep in offices instead of homes despite the Kansas Department for Children and Families settling a lawsuit by agreeing to end the practice.

In one case, an autistic child spent a month in an office because no foster home was available.

The state was sued four years ago because advocates said children were moving from homes or offices so often it made them effectively homeless. Some children bounced from offices to different foster homes as many as 100 times.