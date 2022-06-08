 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Foster children still sleeping in offices

Kansas Appleseed settled a lawsuit against the Kansas Department for Children and Families, who agreed to end the practice of foster children sleeping in offices instead of homes except for "exceptional circumstances." A year later, the practice continues.

A lawsuit settlement said children need to be placed in foster homes rather than offices. Photo by Kansas News Service/Blaise Mesa

TOPEKA, Kansas — Foster children still regularly sleep in offices instead of homes despite the Kansas Department for Children and Families settling a lawsuit by agreeing to end the practice.

In one case, an autistic child spent a month in an office because no foster home was available.

The state was sued four years ago because advocates said children were moving from homes or offices so often it made them effectively homeless. Some children bounced from offices to different foster homes as many as 100 times.

