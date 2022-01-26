 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Gov. Kelly, lawmakers try to wrangle $4B development project

A manufacturing plant may pick Kansas for a development project, but it hinges on an incentive plan recommended by Gov. Laura Kelly.

State News

January 26, 2022 - 9:55 AM

Lt. Gov. David Toland, who also serves as secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, said the Kansas Legislature needs to adopt an unprecedented package of economic development incentives to help the state solidify its bid for a manufacturing company willing to invest $4 billion in the state. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The clock is ticking on consideration by the Kansas Legislature of an extraordinary economic development incentive plan recommended by Gov. Laura Kelly to improve prospects of landing a major manufacturer expected to inject $2.5 billion annually into the state’s economy.

Kansas survived a review process that began 10 months ago to become one of two state finalists for the project — no company name yet — that a Wichita State University study showed could create thousands of jobs through corporate investment of $4 billion and a package of government incentives. It would deliver an estimated 4,000 direct jobs and have a total employment impact of 7,800 jobs tied to $440 million in annual labor income. There could be a temporary expansion of 16,500 jobs.

The manufacturing plant’s estimated output at full production — think of an operation consuming 3 million square feet of building space — would be $1.8 billion annually, according to modeling by WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research.

