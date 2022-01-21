Gov. Kelly signs legislation for hospital staffing, deploys National Guard

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday praised the Legislature’s bipartisan support in passing a bill that relaxes worker qualifications for understaffed hospitals and long-term care facilities, but acknowledged it won’t solve all of their staffing problems.

The best way to help frontline employees in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said, is to get vaccinated and boosted.

“Those vaccines are safe, they are free, they’re effective, and they’re the easiest way, perhaps the only way, to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Kelly said.