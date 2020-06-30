Menu Search Log in

Governor issues mask mandate

Kansans will be required to wear masks when in public starting Friday. The executive order from Laura Kelly is part of her effort to slow the rise in COVID-19 cases.

By

State News

June 30, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly puts on a mask after a news conference on June 22. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA — Kansans from Liberal to Leavenworth will need to wear a mask in public starting Friday.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said she will issue a new executive order later this week requiring masks. While the State Finance Council will review the order — a Republican-majority panel of legislators that she has clashed with during the pandemic — they cannot revoke it. Only the full Legislature has the ability to do that with a concurrent resolution Kelly’s office said.

“If they care about keeping the businesses in their district open, they won’t fight this one,” Kelly said at a news conference Monday.

