Governor issues mask mandate

TOPEKA — Kansans from Liberal to Leavenworth will need to wear a mask in public starting Friday.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said she will issue a new executive order later this week requiring masks. While the State Finance Council will review the order — a Republican-majority panel of legislators that she has clashed with during the pandemic — they cannot revoke it. Only the full Legislature has the ability to do that with a concurrent resolution Kelly’s office said.

“If they care about keeping the businesses in their district open, they won’t fight this one,” Kelly said at a news conference Monday.