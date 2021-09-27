 | Mon, Sep 27, 2021
Head-on kills driver

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Sedgwick County. The driver of the other vehicle, a Wichita man, was arrested for suspected drunken driving and manslaughter.

September 27, 2021 - 8:53 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and manslaughter after a head-on collision that killed a 19-year-old from Caldwell.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said the crash happened early Saturday around 2:45 a.m. on Kansas Highway 254 in northeastern Sedgwick County.

Blick said the 39-year-old man who was arrested was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of the highway when he collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Clayton Patterson who died after the collision.

