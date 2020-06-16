Wichita driver charged

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged in a crash that killed a longtime radio DJ.
The Wichita Eagle reports that 43-year-old Ray Anthony Watkins faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the April 29 death of 70-year-old Don Hall. District Attorney Marc Bennett said in an email that the felony carries a sentence of 3 to 14 years.
Police said they believe Watkins ran a red light before the crash. He had minor injuries, but Hall died at the scene. Watkins was originally arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
