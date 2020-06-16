Menu Search Log in

Wichita driver charged

The driver involved in an April 29 accident that killed longtime radio DJ Don Hall has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, Ray Anthony Watkins could be sentenced to 3 to 14 years in jail.

June 16, 2020 - 9:27 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been charged in a crash that killed a longtime radio DJ.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 43-year-old Ray Anthony Watkins faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the April 29 death of 70-year-old Don Hall. District Attorney Marc Bennett said in an email that the felony carries a sentence of 3 to 14 years.

Police said they believe Watkins ran a red light before the crash. He had minor injuries, but Hall died at the scene. Watkins was originally arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

