 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
House stalls work on incentives bill

Legislation that would offer up more than $1 billion in incentives to attract a large manufacturer to Kansas was delayed by House leaders, who said they wanted to make several improvements.

State News

February 4, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Rep. Sean Tarwater, chairman of the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee, said the megaproject incentive bill sent to the House by the Senate lacked several key assurances and provisions needed for legislation of this magnitude. Photo by (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A House panel refrained from acting Thursday on what some called a “train wreck” financial incentive package to encourage manufacturers to pursue significant investments in the state, opting instead to discuss potential improvements.

The so-called megaproject bill provides companies with special incentives if they plan to invest at least $1billion in Kansas over five years. Amendments added by the Senate would reduce the state corporate income tax, make a tax credit offered to these companies nonrefundable and establish a sunset date on the act of June 20, 2023.

As requested by Gov. Laura Kelly, the bill is intended to boost the state’s bid for an unnamed company expected to invest $4 billion in a production plant. The company is also considering Tulsa for the site, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

